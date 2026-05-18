Top Pakistani Taxpayers to get Blue Passports as ‘Ambassadors at Large’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan issued blue passports to over 40 top taxpayers, granting them the honorary title of “ambassadors at large” on the prime minister’s directive to recognise high tax contributors, while authorities also consider expanding the scheme and introducing broader digital reforms in the passport system.

As the issuance of Blue Passports to politcial leaders and their family members sparked outrage, a new policy move came into the light after the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGIP) confirmed that blue passports have been issued to scores of top taxpayers, officially designated as “ambassadors at large”.

DGIP chief Randhawa revealed that most of these special passports have already been delivered, while further expansions of the initiative may be on the horizon. He said a separate proposal is also under consideration to introduce differently coloured passports for high-earning businessmen who meet a defined tax threshold, with consultations underway involving the Ministry of Commerce and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The development has added new layer to ongoing discussions about preferential travel documentation and taxpayer recognition, as authorities weigh whether financial contribution should translate into enhanced passport categories.

Officials are also preparing overhaul of Pakistan’s passport system aimed at shifting services into a more digital and automated framework. Randhawa announced that a nationwide home delivery service for passports is being finalised, allowing applicants to receive documents at their doorstep via courier. The service will begin in Islamabad before expanding across the country and later extending to overseas Pakistanis.

The department is planning to launch a chatbot system to assist citizens with application procedures, document requirements, and real-time tracking of passport status. Officials say the initiative is also designed to ease pressure on the call centre, which is currently being expanded to handle demand.

More ambitious reforms are also under review, including the possibility of fully online passport applications. Authorities are considering either developing a dedicated mobile application similar to NADRA’s Pak-ID system or expanding NADRA’s existing platform to include passport services. Under this model, applicants would be able to upload photographs, documents, and previous passports digitally, with notifications issued via email if further requirements arise.