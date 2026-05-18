Suicide attempt declared a crime as Pakistan’s Islamic court reverses 2022 legislation

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Shariat Court has declared that attempting suicide is a punishable offense, reinstating the relevant section of the law that was removed under the 2022 act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Iqbal Hameedur Rahman, Justice Muhammad Anwar Iqbal, and Justice Amir Khan delivered the reserved verdict.

The court also struck down the 2022 legislation, ruling it non-Islamic and accepting petitions challenging the law.

With this decision, the section of the Pakistan Penal Code that criminalizes attempted suicide has been restored, reversing the deletion made in 2022.

More to follow…