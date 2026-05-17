Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Azha on May 27 as Zilhaj moon sighted

KARACHI – Eidul Azha will be celebrated on May 27 in Pakistan as Zilhaj moon was sighted in the country on Sunday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced the decision after holding a meeting in Karachi.

The meeting was chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad at the Met Office in Karachi. Members of the central and zonal moon sighting committees, along with experts from the Meteorological Department and SUPARCO, also attended the session..

Following the conclusion of the meeting, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad stated that the committee had received verified testimonies regarding the sighting of the Zilhaj moon. Based on these confirmations, it was decided that 1st Zilhaj will be observed in the country on May 18, while Eidul Azha will be celebrated on May 27.

The Saudi Supreme Court has officially announced the sighting of the Zilhaj moon.

According to Arab media reports, Eidul Azha will be observed in Saudi Arabia on May 27, while 1st Zilhaj will fall on May 18 and Wuquf-e-Arafah will be observed on May 26.

Meanwhile, the Zilhaj moon has also been sighted in the Southeast Asian country of Indonesia, where Eidul Azha will likewise be celebrated on May 27. Indonesian authorities confirmed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs has officially announced the beginning of Zilhaj and declared Wednesday, May 27, as Eidul Azha.

More to follow….