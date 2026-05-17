Section 144 imposed in Balochistan for one month

QUETTA – The Balochistan government has imposed restrictions across the province under Section 144 for one month.

According to an official notification issued by the provincial government, a ban has been placed on display and use of weapons, pillion riding, tinted windows, and unregistered vehicles throughout Balochistan.

Similarly, under Section 144, gatherings and processions of five or more people have been completely prohibited for one month.

The notification also states that covering the face in public places has been banned.

Furthermore, it clarified that the restrictions come into effect immediately, and strict legal action will be taken against any violation.

It is worth noting that the provincial government has taken these strict measures following recent incidents and attacks on police vehicles.