Eid ul-Azha 2026 on May 27 as Zil Hajj Moon Sighted in Türkiye, other Countries

ANKARA – As Pakistanis are waiting to sight the crescent moon of Islamic month of Zil Hajj, authorities in Tunisia and Türkiye confirmed sighting of moon, officially announcing the start of the new lunar month and the dates for Eid ul-Azha 2026.

Tunisia has become the first country to confirm the beginning of Zil Hajj. Tunisia subsequently announced that Monday, 18 May will mark the first day of Zil Hajj, while Eid ul-Azha will be observed on Wednesday, 27 May.

Türkiye has also declared Monday, 18 May as the first day of Dhul-Hijjah. The country follows a pre-established Islamic calendar based on astronomical calculations rather than traditional moon sighting, under which these dates were determined in advance.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, and other Muslim countries are expected to attempt moon sighting today on Sunday eve. Official announcements regarding the start of Eid ul-Adha will be made following confirmation of the crescent sighting.