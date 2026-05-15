Trump says China offers help on Strait of Hormuz, encourages US-Iran negotiations

BEIJING – US President Donald Trump, who is currently in Beijing on an official visit, revealed that Chinese President Xi Jinping has offered assistance regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking in a television interview, Trump stated that Xi expressed readiness to help if the United States faces challenges concerning Iran. He noted that China purchased a significant amount of oil from Iran and intends to continue doing so.

Trump emphasized that China preferred to see the Strait of Hormuz remain open and suggested that President Xi would favor an agreement between the US and Iran.

He also clarified that China will not supply military equipment to Iran, highlighting that Beijing has agreed to an order of 200 Boeing jets.

Earlier, during a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, President Xi addressed President Trump, reiterating China’s willingness to engage in partnership with the United States.

Xi emphasized that relations between the two nations should be based on mutual respect. He described the US and China as two great nations that should be partners rather than rivals and remarked that Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan aligns with China’s development goals.