Punjab approves driving licences for 16-year-olds for motorcycles

LAHORE – The Punjab government has approved lowering the minimum age requirement for obtaining a motorcycle driving licence to 16 years.

Following cabinet approval, the Home Department has forwarded recommendations to the Law Department for the issuance of a formal gazette notification.

Reports said the notification is expected to be issued on Monday after legal formalities are completed.

Under the approved policy, 16-year-old licence holders will be permitted to drive motorcycles only and will be allowed to carry a single passenger.

Authorities have clarified that holders of this licence will not be permitted to operate rickshaws or any other commercial vehicles. Applicants will also be required to meet all prescribed legal and testing requirements before obtaining the licence.

The Home Department has officially sent the approved summary to the Law Department for final notification.