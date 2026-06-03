Kuwait Latest Flight Status as operations suspended after strikes on Airport Terminal

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport has been thrown into major disruption after reports of a security incident targeting Terminal 1, triggering emergency protocols and bringing large parts of airport operations to a standstill. Authorities confirmed an emergency response was activated, with flight operations heavily impacted as cancellations spread across the departure and arrival boards throughout Wednesday.

A wave of cancellations hit both domestic and international carriers, with dozens of flights grounded as uncertainty spread across the airport system.

Flights to major Gulf destinations like Dubai, Bahrain, Sharjah, Doha, and Beirut were among the hardest hit, with multiple services grounded across airlines including Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways, Emirates, flydubai, Gulf Air, and Air Arabia.

Kuwait Airport Departures — June 03

Time Flight Destination Airline Aircraft Status 11:00 AM VRH6816 Mashhad (MHD) Varesh Airlines 737 Scheduled 11:30 AM IX394 Kozhikode (CCJ) Air India Express B738 Canceled 11:35 AM GF214 Bahrain (BAH) Gulf Air 789 Canceled 11:45 AM J9101 Bahrain (BAH) Jazeera Airways 32N Canceled 12:45 PM J9123 Dubai (DXB) Jazeera Airways 320 Canceled 12:45 PM J9275 Ha’il (HAS) Jazeera Airways 320 Scheduled 12:55 PM KU619 Doha (DOH) Kuwait Airways 32Q Estimated dep. 12:55 PM 1:00 PM J9221 Riyadh (RUH) Jazeera Airways 32N Scheduled 1:40 PM J9721 Alexandria (HBE) Jazeera Airways 320 Estimated dep. 1:40 PM 2:55 PM KU673 Dubai (DXB) Kuwait Airways 32N Canceled 3:25 PM J9125 Dubai (DXB) Jazeera Airways 32N Estimated dep. 3:25 PM 3:45 PM J9259 Amman (ADJ) Jazeera Airways 320 Estimated dep. 3:45 PM 4:55 PM J9227 Riyadh (RUH) Jazeera Airways 32N Estimated dep. 4:50 PM 5:20 PM G9122 Sharjah (SHJ) Air Arabia 320 Canceled 5:40 PM EK858 Dubai (DXB) Emirates 77W Canceled 5:50 PM J9431 Bengaluru (BLR) Jazeera Airways 32N Estimated dep. 5:50 PM 6:10 PM J9405 Cochin (COK) Jazeera Airways 32N Estimated dep. 6:10 PM 6:10 PM ME409 Beirut (BEY) MEA 320 Canceled 6:15 PM J9401 Mumbai (BOM) Jazeera Airways 32N Estimated dep. 6:15 PM 6:20 PM J9531 Dhaka (DAC) Jazeera Airways 32N Scheduled 6:25 PM FZ64 Dubai (DXB) flydubai 7M8 Canceled 6:30 PM KU381 Delhi (DEL) Kuwait Airways 339 Estimated dep. 6:30 PM 6:35 PM 3L23 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 320 Scheduled

Kuwait Airport Arrivals — Jun 03

Time Flight Origin Airline Aircraft Status 10:30 AM IX393 Kozhikode (CCJ) Air India Express B738 Diverted to CCJ 10:35 AM J9702 Assiut (ATZ) Jazeera Airways 320 Scheduled 10:35 AM KU394 Kathmandu (KTM) Kuwait Airways A20N Diverted to DMM 10:40 AM J9172 Damascus (DAM) Jazeera Airways 32N Scheduled 10:45 AM GF213 Bahrain (BAH) Gulf Air A21N Canceled 11:30 AM J9724 Alexandria (HBE) Jazeera Airways A320 Scheduled 11:40 AM J9714 Sohag (HMB) Jazeera Airways 320 Scheduled 1:35 PM IS7308 Mashhad (MHD) Sepehran Airlines 737 Scheduled 1:55 PM KU672 Dubai (DXB) Kuwait Airways 32N Canceled 2:00 PM KU614 Bahrain (BAH) Kuwait Airways 32N Scheduled 3:05 PM KU788 Jeddah (JED) Kuwait Airways 32Q Scheduled 3:20 PM J9174 Damascus (DAM) Jazeera Airways 32N Scheduled 3:25 PM KU552 Damascus (DAM) Kuwait Airways 32N Canceled 3:40 PM KU502 Beirut (BEY) Kuwait Airways 32Q Canceled 3:45 PM EK857 Dubai (DXB) Emirates 77W Canceled 4:05 PM J9732 Cairo (CAI) Jazeera Airways 32N Scheduled 4:20 PM J9222 Riyadh (RUH) Jazeera Airways 32N Scheduled 4:25 PM FZ63 Dubai (DXB) flydubai 7M8 Canceled 4:25 PM J9276 Ha’il (HAS) Jazeera Airways 320 Scheduled 4:40 PM G9121 Sharjah (SHJ) Air Arabia 320 Canceled 5:10 PM ME408 Beirut (BEY) MEA 320 Scheduled 5:45 PM J9124 Dubai (DXB) Jazeera Airways 320 Canceled 5:50 PM J9302 Istanbul (IST) Jazeera Airways 320 Scheduled 5:55 PM 3L22 Abu Dhabi (AUH) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 320 Scheduled 6:25 PM KU158 Istanbul (SAW) Kuwait Airways A20N Scheduled 6:40 PM NP261 Cairo (CAI) Nile Air 320 Scheduled 7:00 PM KU156 Istanbul (IST) Kuwait Airways A338 Scheduled 7:10 PM RJ640 Amman (AMM) Royal Jordanian 32N Canceled 7:25 PM 6E1235 Mumbai (BOM) IndiGo A20N Canceled 7:40 PM KU776 Riyadh (RUH) Kuwait Airways 339 Scheduled 7:45 PM KU674 Dubai (DXB) Kuwait Airways 32N Canceled 7:45 PM QR1082 Doha (DOH) Qatar Airways 788 Scheduled 8:00 PM KU564 Amman (AMM) Kuwait Airways 77W Scheduled 8:15 PM J9228 Riyadh (RUH) Jazeera Airways 32N Scheduled 8:40 PM J9312 Trabzon (TZX) Jazeera Airways 32N Scheduled 8:45 PM KU418 Manila (MNL) Kuwait Airways B77W Scheduled 8:45 PM KU676 Dubai (DXB) Kuwait Airways 32N Canceled 8:55 PM J9260 Amman (ADJ) Jazeera Airways 320 Scheduled 9:15 PM J9734 Cairo (CAI) Jazeera Airways 320 Scheduled

Arrival operations were similarly affected, with numerous inbound flights canceled, diverted, or delayed. Several aircraft bound for Kuwait were rerouted mid-journey to alternative airports or returned to origin points, particularly flights from nearby Gulf and South Asian cities.

Routes from Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut, Amman, and other regional hubs saw significant disruption, while even some long-haul arrivals remained listed as scheduled but without operational certainty.

As of Wednesday noon, Kuwait Airport witnessed emergency operational phase, with aviation activity heavily restricted and inconsistent. While some flights continued to appear on the schedule, the situation remained fluid, with widespread cancellations dominating both arrivals and departures. Authorities have not provided a clear timeline for full restoration of normal operations, leaving the airport in a prolonged state of uncertainty as airlines and passengers continue to face major disruption.