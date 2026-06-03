Kuwait Latest Flight Status as operations suspended after strikes on Airport Terminal

KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport has been thrown into major disruption after reports of a security incident targeting Terminal 1, triggering emergency protocols and bringing large parts of airport operations to a standstill. Authorities confirmed an emergency response was activated, with flight operations heavily impacted as cancellations spread across the departure and arrival boards throughout Wednesday.
A wave of cancellations hit both domestic and international carriers, with dozens of flights grounded as uncertainty spread across the airport system.
Flights to major Gulf destinations like Dubai, Bahrain, Sharjah, Doha, and Beirut were among the hardest hit, with multiple services grounded across airlines including Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways, Emirates, flydubai, Gulf Air, and Air Arabia.
Kuwait Airport Departures — June 03
|Time
|Flight
|Destination
|Airline
|Aircraft
|Status
|11:00 AM
|VRH6816
|Mashhad (MHD)
|Varesh Airlines
|737
|Scheduled
|11:30 AM
|IX394
|Kozhikode (CCJ)
|Air India Express
|B738
|Canceled
|11:35 AM
|GF214
|Bahrain (BAH)
|Gulf Air
|789
|Canceled
|11:45 AM
|J9101
|Bahrain (BAH)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Canceled
|12:45 PM
|J9123
|Dubai (DXB)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Canceled
|12:45 PM
|J9275
|Ha’il (HAS)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Scheduled
|12:55 PM
|KU619
|Doha (DOH)
|Kuwait Airways
|32Q
|Estimated dep. 12:55 PM
|1:00 PM
|J9221
|Riyadh (RUH)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Scheduled
|1:40 PM
|J9721
|Alexandria (HBE)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Estimated dep. 1:40 PM
|2:55 PM
|KU673
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kuwait Airways
|32N
|Canceled
|3:25 PM
|J9125
|Dubai (DXB)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Estimated dep. 3:25 PM
|3:45 PM
|J9259
|Amman (ADJ)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Estimated dep. 3:45 PM
|4:55 PM
|J9227
|Riyadh (RUH)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Estimated dep. 4:50 PM
|5:20 PM
|G9122
|Sharjah (SHJ)
|Air Arabia
|320
|Canceled
|5:40 PM
|EK858
|Dubai (DXB)
|Emirates
|77W
|Canceled
|5:50 PM
|J9431
|Bengaluru (BLR)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Estimated dep. 5:50 PM
|6:10 PM
|J9405
|Cochin (COK)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Estimated dep. 6:10 PM
|6:10 PM
|ME409
|Beirut (BEY)
|MEA
|320
|Canceled
|6:15 PM
|J9401
|Mumbai (BOM)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Estimated dep. 6:15 PM
|6:20 PM
|J9531
|Dhaka (DAC)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Scheduled
|6:25 PM
|FZ64
|Dubai (DXB)
|flydubai
|7M8
|Canceled
|6:30 PM
|KU381
|Delhi (DEL)
|Kuwait Airways
|339
|Estimated dep. 6:30 PM
|6:35 PM
|3L23
|Abu Dhabi (AUH)
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|320
|Scheduled
Kuwait Airport Arrivals — Jun 03
|Time
|Flight
|Origin
|Airline
|Aircraft
|Status
|10:30 AM
|IX393
|Kozhikode (CCJ)
|Air India Express
|B738
|Diverted to CCJ
|10:35 AM
|J9702
|Assiut (ATZ)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Scheduled
|10:35 AM
|KU394
|Kathmandu (KTM)
|Kuwait Airways
|A20N
|Diverted to DMM
|10:40 AM
|J9172
|Damascus (DAM)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Scheduled
|10:45 AM
|GF213
|Bahrain (BAH)
|Gulf Air
|A21N
|Canceled
|11:30 AM
|J9724
|Alexandria (HBE)
|Jazeera Airways
|A320
|Scheduled
|11:40 AM
|J9714
|Sohag (HMB)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Scheduled
|1:35 PM
|IS7308
|Mashhad (MHD)
|Sepehran Airlines
|737
|Scheduled
|1:55 PM
|KU672
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kuwait Airways
|32N
|Canceled
|2:00 PM
|KU614
|Bahrain (BAH)
|Kuwait Airways
|32N
|Scheduled
|3:05 PM
|KU788
|Jeddah (JED)
|Kuwait Airways
|32Q
|Scheduled
|3:20 PM
|J9174
|Damascus (DAM)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Scheduled
|3:25 PM
|KU552
|Damascus (DAM)
|Kuwait Airways
|32N
|Canceled
|3:40 PM
|KU502
|Beirut (BEY)
|Kuwait Airways
|32Q
|Canceled
|3:45 PM
|EK857
|Dubai (DXB)
|Emirates
|77W
|Canceled
|4:05 PM
|J9732
|Cairo (CAI)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Scheduled
|4:20 PM
|J9222
|Riyadh (RUH)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Scheduled
|4:25 PM
|FZ63
|Dubai (DXB)
|flydubai
|7M8
|Canceled
|4:25 PM
|J9276
|Ha’il (HAS)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Scheduled
|4:40 PM
|G9121
|Sharjah (SHJ)
|Air Arabia
|320
|Canceled
|5:10 PM
|ME408
|Beirut (BEY)
|MEA
|320
|Scheduled
|5:45 PM
|J9124
|Dubai (DXB)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Canceled
|5:50 PM
|J9302
|Istanbul (IST)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Scheduled
|5:55 PM
|3L22
|Abu Dhabi (AUH)
|Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
|320
|Scheduled
|6:25 PM
|KU158
|Istanbul (SAW)
|Kuwait Airways
|A20N
|Scheduled
|6:40 PM
|NP261
|Cairo (CAI)
|Nile Air
|320
|Scheduled
|7:00 PM
|KU156
|Istanbul (IST)
|Kuwait Airways
|A338
|Scheduled
|7:10 PM
|RJ640
|Amman (AMM)
|Royal Jordanian
|32N
|Canceled
|7:25 PM
|6E1235
|Mumbai (BOM)
|IndiGo
|A20N
|Canceled
|7:40 PM
|KU776
|Riyadh (RUH)
|Kuwait Airways
|339
|Scheduled
|7:45 PM
|KU674
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kuwait Airways
|32N
|Canceled
|7:45 PM
|QR1082
|Doha (DOH)
|Qatar Airways
|788
|Scheduled
|8:00 PM
|KU564
|Amman (AMM)
|Kuwait Airways
|77W
|Scheduled
|8:15 PM
|J9228
|Riyadh (RUH)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Scheduled
|8:40 PM
|J9312
|Trabzon (TZX)
|Jazeera Airways
|32N
|Scheduled
|8:45 PM
|KU418
|Manila (MNL)
|Kuwait Airways
|B77W
|Scheduled
|8:45 PM
|KU676
|Dubai (DXB)
|Kuwait Airways
|32N
|Canceled
|8:55 PM
|J9260
|Amman (ADJ)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Scheduled
|9:15 PM
|J9734
|Cairo (CAI)
|Jazeera Airways
|320
|Scheduled
Arrival operations were similarly affected, with numerous inbound flights canceled, diverted, or delayed. Several aircraft bound for Kuwait were rerouted mid-journey to alternative airports or returned to origin points, particularly flights from nearby Gulf and South Asian cities.
Routes from Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut, Amman, and other regional hubs saw significant disruption, while even some long-haul arrivals remained listed as scheduled but without operational certainty.
As of Wednesday noon, Kuwait Airport witnessed emergency operational phase, with aviation activity heavily restricted and inconsistent. While some flights continued to appear on the schedule, the situation remained fluid, with widespread cancellations dominating both arrivals and departures. Authorities have not provided a clear timeline for full restoration of normal operations, leaving the airport in a prolonged state of uncertainty as airlines and passengers continue to face major disruption.
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