Gulf tensions escalate as US hits Qesham Island, Iran targets American bases in region

Following US strikes on Qeshm Island, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced retaliatory attacks on American military targets and assets in the region.

Iranian media reported that the response targeted the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, several airbases, and helicopter facilities.

The US Central Command confirmed it had struck an Iranian military installation on Qeshm Island in response to missile and drone attacks.

US and allied defense systems reportedly intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones, with several failing to reach their intended targets. Two missiles fired toward Kuwait fell short, while three heading to Bahrain were intercepted.

In addition, US forces claimed to have disabled an oil tanker near Iran’s Kharg Island, which was reportedly flying the flag of Botswana.

Iranian sources stated that a separate ship was also struck by missiles following attacks on a tanker near the Strait of Hormuz. The Revolutionary Guards warned the U.S. that threats to the Strait’s security would have consequences.

Regional tensions led to heightened security alerts in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Iraq, with sirens sounded in parts of Bahrain and authorities advising citizens to take precautions.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed reports of suspended talks with Iran, asserting that negotiations were ongoing and urging Iran to reach an agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that discussions over Iran’s nuclear program could take months and require a specialized team, emphasizing that restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz is a prerequisite.