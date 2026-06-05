Ban imposed on bringing mango crates to Sindh Secretariat

KARACHI – The Sindh government has imposed a restriction on bringing mango crates into the provincial secretariat due to security concerns.

According to an official letter issued in this regard, security personnel have been directed to prevent the entry of mango crates into the secretariat premises.

The directive clearly stated that no individual will be allowed to bring mango boxes or crates inside any secretariat building.

The notification further emphasizes that security staff must ensure strict enforcement of the ban on all types of boxes and crates within the secretariat boundaries.

The move has been taken as part of enhanced security measures aimed at maintaining controlled access within government buildings.

Pakistan’s mango season used to run from June to September, with peak availability expected between late June and mid-August, according to seasonal fruit patterns across the country.

The season begins with the arrival of Sindhri mangoes, which typically open the harvest in mid to late June. Shortly after, other early varieties such as Langra and Anwar Ratol become available, adding to the early summer supply.

As the season progresses, Chaunsa mangoes—including White, Black, and Nawab Puri types—enter the market. These varieties reach peak availability in July and continue to be accessible until mid-September, extending the mango season into late summer.