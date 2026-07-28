Pakistan faces over 400 cyber attacks in 2026, all attempts successfully thwarted

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has faced more than 400 cyber attacks during the current year, 2026, but all reported attempts were successfully detected and neutralized, according to the Director General of the National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT), Dr. Haider Abbas.

Dr. Abbas said the increasing number of cyber threats highlights the need for stronger national cyber security structures and better coordination among institutions responsible for protecting digital systems.

Speaking in an interview, the NCERT chief proposed the creation of a powerful National Cyber Security Authority to oversee cyber protection efforts across the country. He suggested that the proposed authority should operate under the leadership of the Prime Minister to ensure effective decision-making and coordination.

He said a centralized cyber security framework could help improve Pakistan’s ability to respond to emerging digital threats, including attacks targeting government systems, critical infrastructure, and important online services.

Cyber attacks have become a growing global challenge, with countries facing threats such as data breaches, unauthorized access attempts, malware attacks, and disruption of digital networks. Governments around the world have been strengthening cyber defense mechanisms to protect sensitive information and maintain the security of essential services.

Dr. Abbas emphasized that Pakistan needs a comprehensive approach to cyber security, including stronger institutions, improved monitoring systems, and greater cooperation between public and private sectors.

He added that a dedicated national authority would help streamline efforts to identify risks, respond to cyber incidents, and develop long-term strategies to protect the country’s digital environment.