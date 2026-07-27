Pakistan’s New Bird Spy Drone to take Surveillance Technology to ‘Next Level’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan displayed unique bird-inspired spy drone at Indus RAS Expo, which looks like a bird flying in the sky, but it carries the eyes of modern technology. Designed to mimic the flight of a real bird, BIAV aims to deliver discreet surveillance capabilities while blending into its surroundings.

The new Bio-Inspired Aerial Vehicle (BIAV) is designed to mimic flight patterns and appearance of a real bird, allowing it to blend into its surroundings while carrying out covert aerial surveillance and intelligence-gathering missions.

پاکستان نے انڈس راس ایکسپو میں ایک شاندار پرندے کی شکل کا جاسوس ڈرون (BIAV) متعارف کرا دیا ہے

یہ بائیو انسپائرڈ ڈرون بالکل اصلی پرندے کی طرح اڑتا ہے اور ماحول میں گھل مل کر خاموشی سے نگرانی اور انٹیلی جنس مشنز انجام دینے کی صلاحیت رکھتا ہے۔ 🇵🇰#Pakistan #Technology #Drone… pic.twitter.com/i2uNORLNXh — Muzamil (@muzamil_45) July 25, 2026

The unique drone’s lifelike design and advanced capabilities made it one of the most talked-about exhibits at the defense technology showcase, where visitors and experts closely examined its innovative approach to modern warfare and reconnaissance.

Unlike normal drones, the bio-inspired platform focuses on reducing visibility and improving operational effectiveness, particularly in sensitive areas where discreet monitoring is required.

Defense analysts say bio-inspired technology represents the future of aerial robotics, with several countries around the world already investing in drone systems inspired by nature. From bird-like aircraft to insect-inspired robots, such innovations are reshaping the landscape of surveillance and defense operations.

Experts say bio-inspired drones could become future defense and robotics systems, with their compact design, realistic movement, and potential for quieter operations offering new possibilities for aerial surveillance.