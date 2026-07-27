Petrol Price in Pakistan expected to fall by Rs8-10 Per Litre amid Global Oil dip

ISLAMABAD/LONDON – Hopes for a petrol price cut in Pakistan today on Monday as crude oil prices collapsed by 5% amid a halt in military escalation between US and Iran.

As per sources, Petrol price could come down by Rs8-10 per litre from today after prices jumped by Rs60 per litre last week amid uncertainty. Current petrol prices in Pakistan stand at Rs335 per liter, while Diesel rate is at Rs. 383 per liter.

POLs Current Price Petrol Rs335/litre Diesel Rs383/litre

While citizens expected the potential drop, OGRA officials or any person from Petroleum Division have not shared any update regarding revision of fuel prices.

Oil benchmarks like Brent Crude took a nosebleed dive to $92 a barrel on Monday morning after hitting a terrifying $100 peak last week. The catalyst? A sudden, high-stakes ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Sources indicate that President Donald Trump has halted strikes on Tehran for a second night to allow diplomacy a fighting chance, while Iran has reportedly mirrored the stand-down.

Pakistan Petroleum industry is in a state of alarm as Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) are lashing out against daily price revisions, warning it will trigger a total breakdown in supply chain management and stock stability. They are demanding an immediate seat at the table before the system descends into gridlock.