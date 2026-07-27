PSX rallies over 4,000 points as easing Middle East tensions lift sentiments

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a strong rally on Monday, with the benchmark index gaining more than 4,000 points as investor sentiment improved following easing tensions in the Middle East and growing hopes for a diplomatic resolution between the United States and Iran.

The KSE-100 index opened at 175,185.92 points, showing a gain of 4,164.72 points or 2.44% compared with the previous close of 171,021.20 points.

During trading, the index touched an intraday high of 176,214.29 points, reflecting renewed investor confidence amid positive regional developments.

Market activity remained strong, with total trading volume recorded at 36.84 million shares, while the traded value stood at Rs3.10 billion.

The positive momentum came as the US and Iran paused attacks against each other, raising expectations that diplomatic efforts could help reduce tensions and bring greater stability to the region.

Investors also remained focused on the State Bank of Pakistan’s upcoming monetary policy announcement, with market expectations pointing towards an unchanged policy rate.

Analysts said improved geopolitical sentiment and expectations of monetary policy stability supported buying activity across the market, helping the benchmark index extend its gains.

The rally reflects growing optimism among investors that reduced regional uncertainty and a stable economic outlook could provide support to Pakistan’s financial markets.