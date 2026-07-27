Naeema Butt’s joke over death certificate portal prompts NADRA clarification

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rejected claims linking an alleged online death certificate request page with its services after Pakistani actress Naeema Butt shared a screenshot of the portal on social media.

The actress shared a screenshot showing what appeared to be an online death certificate request page featuring a button labeled “Myself.”

Reacting to the wording, Naeema Butt posted a humorous comment, writing, “That’s for people who are dead from inside and walking alive.”

Following the post, NADRA issued a clarification, stating that the data entry page shown in the screenshot was not connected to any of its services, systems or official platforms.

The authority said that attempts to associate unverified or fabricated content with NADRA were misleading and unacceptable.

Members of the public are strongly advised to refrain from sharing or circulating false information relating to NADRA. Any claims regarding NADRA must be verified through official NADRA channels before being published or disseminated.

The spread of false or misleading information may invite appropriate legal and regulatory action under applicable laws.