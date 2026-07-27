Ajk Extends Polling By One Hour In First Phase Of Elections

MIRPUR – Polling for the first phase of the 2026 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections was extended by one hour, with voting continuing until 6:00pm instead of the originally scheduled 5:00pm.

According to local reports, voters cast their ballots across 13 constituencies in the three districts of Mirpur, Kotli, and Bhimber. Polling began at 8:00am, while special security arrangements were put in place to ensure a peaceful voting process.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal approved the extension of polling hours, and election results are expected to start coming in after 6:30pm.

Reports suggested voter turnout was lower than in the previous elections, with fewer people participating in the voting process.

Mirpur Division Commissioner Raja Tahir Mumtaz Khan visited several polling stations to review polling arrangements, security measures, and facilities provided to voters.

A total of 1,401,439 registered voters are eligible to vote in the 13 constituencies, including 725,118 men and 675,628 women.

For the elections, 2,454 polling stations were established across the division, including 597 in the four constituencies of Mirpur district, 1,107 in the six constituencies of Kotli district, and 608 in the three constituencies of Bhimber district.

A total of 296 candidates, representing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), other political parties, and independent candidates, are contesting the first phase of the elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the voting process or disturb the electoral environment would face legal action.

AJK Chief Secretary Khushhal Khan said all state institutions were fully prepared to ensure peaceful elections and warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the electoral process or law and order.