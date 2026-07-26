Murree McDonald’s closed to public during CTO Family’s Dine-In (VIDEO)

MURREE – Murree witnessed influx of tourists who rushed to hill stations before end of summer vacations. Some, however, reportedly discovered that getting into a famous fast-food restaurant was not just about joining the queue; it allegedly depended on who was already inside.

As customers were kept waiting outside McDonald’s while a senior traffic official’s family dined in peace has once again put Pakistan’s VIP culture under the spotlight.

گاڑی نمبر یہ ہے pic.twitter.com/hx8BRhmqWC — Sajid usmani (@sajidusmani787) July 25, 2026

A clip circulating on social media ignited fresh debate over alleged VIP culture in Punjab after a man claimed that a McDonald’s outlet in Murree was closed to public because the family of the city’s Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) was inside.

The viral footage, reportedly recorded on Saturday night, appears to show people families and children waiting outside the restaurant in long queues while entry remained restricted. He also filmed a Hilux parking outside the food outlet with registration plate CH-1001.

The man who filmed the scene said customers had been waiting for their turn when they approached restaurant staff to ask about the delay. He alleged that employees informed them the outlet had been temporarily closed because the CTO’s family was dining inside.

The claim quickly spread across social media, with many users questioning whether influential figures receive preferential treatment at the expense of ordinary citizens. The incident has reignited criticism of the country’s long-standing VIP culture, with many calling for equal treatment regardless of status.

The man also appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to investigate the matter and look into this whether the events shown in the footage accurately reflected what happened. He urged officials to establish the facts and take action if any misuse of authority or administrative misconduct is found.

Murree CTO and the resturant are yet to publicly respond to allegations at the time of filing this report, and the claims circulating on social media have not been independently verified.