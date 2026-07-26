Over 15 injured as Punjab University Bus plunges into ravine Near Balakot

ISLAMABAD – A Punjab University bus lost control on a slippery mountain road near Balakot and plunged into ravine, but fortunately, all passengers survived, making it a miraculous escape despite 16 people suffering injuries.

As per available information, PU staffers were on a recreational trip to scenic valleys of Naran and Kaghan when the Transport Wing Rapid Bus plunged into a ravine, but it was a miraculous escape from a potentially devastating tragedy.

The driver said the accident happened after he attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle. The bus reportedly skidded on the slippery road, went out of control, and fell into the ravine.

🚨🚨پنجاب یونیورسٹی کی ریپڈ بس کار کو بچاتے یوئے بالاکوٹ کے قریب کھائی میں گر گئی،حادثے میں 16 ملازمین زخمی ہوئے، pic.twitter.com/9Bw5If0x5a — Ali Tanoli (@alitanoli889) July 26, 2026

Emergency responders shifted the 16 injured employees to DHQ Hospital Mansehra, where they received medical treatment. Hospital authorities later discharged all of the injured after their condition was declared stable. Punjab University administration said it is closely monitoring the situation and is providing full care and support to the injured employees following the accident.

The incident shows dangers of traveling on mountainous roads during the monsoon season, where slippery conditions and narrow routes significantly increase the risk of accidents, even for experienced drivers.