Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 to bring 3-Day Weekend

ISLAMABAD – Residents of the United Arab Emirates UAE could soon have another reason to celebrate, as a 3-day-long weekend may be on the horizon. Authorities are expected to shift the Eid Milad-un-Nabi public holiday, creating an extended break that would allow millions across the UAE to observe the religious occasion and spend quality time with their families.

Millions of residents across the United Arab Emirates could be set for a welcome three-day weekend next month, as authorities are expected to announce a public holiday to mark Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday.

The holiday is currently expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, based on astronomical calculations. However, under UAE’s public holiday regulations, officials may shift the day off to Monday, August 24, creating a long weekend covering Saturday, Sunday, and Monday for workers across the country.

The move would allow employees in both the public and private sectors to enjoy three consecutive days of rest, making it one of the most anticipated breaks of the summer.

Despite the expectations, the final holiday date has not yet been confirmed. UAE authorities will officially announce the public holiday after the moon sighting, in accordance with the Islamic calendar.

Under UAE labour laws, employees in both the government and private sectors are entitled to a paid public holiday. Those required to work on the official holiday must receive additional compensation or alternative benefits, as stipulated by the country’s labour regulations.

Residents are now awaiting the official announcement, with many already looking forward to the possibility of an extended weekend for travel, family gatherings, and leisure activities.