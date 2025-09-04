School students to enjoy 3 Holidays for Eid Milad un Nabi

KARACHI – Sindh government announced two public holidays to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi with religious zeal, according to an official notification issued on Thursday.

All government offices and educational institutions across Sindh will remain closed on September 5 (Friday) and September 6 (Saturday). With Sunday already a weekly holiday, students and government employees in the province will benefit from a three-day weekend.

Punjab government announced only one holiday for Eid Milad-un-Nabi , which combined with Sunday’s off, will give provincial employees a two-day break.

In Islamabad, where Saturday and Sunday are already recognized as holidays, the official notification ensures that employees and other sectors will also enjoy two consecutive days off in connection with the religious occasion.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is set to be celebrated across Pakistan, marking birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, with religious fervor, gatherings, processions, and prayers for peace and prosperity.