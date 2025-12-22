Pakistan Under-19 Cricket Champs return home to Heroic Welcome after outclassing India

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s victorious Under-19 cricket team returned home to a glorious, historic, and unforgettable reception that left South Asian nation beaming with pride.

The team’s special PIA flight PK-212 faced minor technical delay and touched down at New Islamabad International Airport at 1:15 AM, slightly later than the scheduled 12:30 AM. Yet, this could not dampen the excitement of the throngs of fans who had gathered to cheer their young champions.

The airport witnessed some of the strictest security arrangements in recent times to ensure the safety and smooth reception of the national heroes. As jet entered Pakistani airspace, the energy among fans escalated. Spectators danced to the beat of drums, chanted patriotic slogans, and prepared for a warm, ceremonial welcome. Upon arrival, players were greeted with shower of flower petals and overwhelming applause from enthusiastic citizens, turning the airport into a festival of pride and celebration.

Pakistan U-19 Team’s Homecoming

A large number of cricket fans gathered at Islamabad Airport to welcome the national Under-19 team after their victory over India in the Asia Cup Under-19 final. Supporters chanted slogans in favour of Pakistan and the national heroes.#PakistanConnect pic.twitter.com/ri1NFi7piH — Pakistan Connect (@Pak_Connect) December 21, 2025

Even before arrival, officials from district administration and police were on-site to ensure welcome. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz, DIG Safe City Haroon Joyia, DIG Headquarters Jameel Zafar, and other high-ranking officers supervised security and administrative measures.

The team’s triumph in the Under-19 Asia Cup final was nothing short of extraordinary. Pakistan posted a mammoth 347 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs, powered by a blistering 172 from Samir Minhas, who dominated the tournament as the top scorer. Ahmed Hussain contributed 56 runs, while Usman Khan added 35.

Chasing target of 348, India’s batting lineup collapsed spectacularly, being all out for 156 runs in just 26.2 overs. Only Depesh Devinder (36) and opener Vibhe Suryavanshi (26) offered resistance. Ali Raza led Pakistan’s bowling attack with 4 wickets, while Mohammad Siyam, Abdul Subhan, and Huzaifa Ahsan grabbed 2 wickets each. For India, Depesh Devinder took 3 wickets, Khalan Patel and Hanil Patel 2 wickets each, and Kanishk Chauhan 1 wicket.

This historic victory marks Pakistan’s first-ever Under-19 Asia Cup title in 13 years. While Pakistan’s Under-19 squad has won the ICC Under-19 World Cup twice, the Asia Cup had eluded them—except in 2012, when Pakistan and India were declared joint champions.