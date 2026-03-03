New date announced for CSS 2025 exams results

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced a delay in the release of the final results for the CSS 2025 exams.

According to a public notice issued by the commission, the results will now be made available by April 2026.

The delay is due to the finalization of the number of vacancies, which will be determined after the commencement of the Common Training Program (CTP) for the 54th batch.

This training program is expected to start on March 27, 2026, at the Civil Services Academy in Lahore.

Typically, CSS results are announced a few months after the exams, but this year, the delay is attributed to the uncertainty surrounding the exact number of available positions.

The FPSC clarified that once the CTP 54th batch begins, the number of vacancies will be finalized, followed by a formal announcement of the results.

The CSS 2025 exams were held last year, and many candidates are eagerly awaiting the results. Experts have noted that the delay may cause additional challenges for candidates, but the commission has made this decision based on administrative requirements.

