Night of Fear in Dubai hotels as Guests Sleep in Basement Amid Iranian Missile Strikes

DUBAI – Panic and disbelief was seen at luxury hotel in Dubai after Iranian missiles struck nearby targets, forcing a dramatic late-night evacuation. One shaken guest described scenes of chaos as alarms blared and hundreds scrambled for safety.

“People were literally grabbing their Hermès and Chanel bags and taking them with them,” she said, recalling how guests clutched their prized belongings while rushing downstairs.

Content creator Mia Plainer shared a video on TikTok showing hundreds of evacuated guests.

Videos show hundreds of displaced guests huddled together on thin mattresses laid across the hotel’s basement parking garage. The footage captured rows of people attempting to rest under harsh lighting, transforming the upscale property into an impromptu shelter within hours.