Night of Fear in Dubai hotels as Guests Sleep in Basement Amid Iranian Missile Strikes

By News Desk
11:39 am | Mar 3, 2026
DUBAI – Panic and disbelief was seen at luxury hotel in Dubai after Iranian missiles struck nearby targets, forcing a dramatic late-night evacuation. One shaken guest described scenes of chaos as alarms blared and hundreds scrambled for safety.

“People were literally grabbing their Hermès and Chanel bags and taking them with them,” she said, recalling how guests clutched their prized belongings while rushing downstairs.

Videos show hundreds of displaced guests huddled together on thin mattresses laid across the hotel’s basement parking garage. The footage captured rows of people attempting to rest under harsh lighting, transforming the upscale property into an impromptu shelter within hours.

Dubai was thrust into the heart of a widening Middle East conflict after Iran launched a wave of missile and drone strikes across the Gulf, following reports that its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, had been killed in a joint U.S.–Israeli operation. Tehran vowed swift and severe retaliation, warning that the killing crossed a “red line,” before unleashing coordinated attacks that reached beyond Israel to several Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates.

In Dubai, air defence systems intercepted multiple projectiles, but some missiles and drone debris reportedly struck parts of the city, causing damage and sparking fires. Key infrastructure, including areas near Dubai International Airport, was affected, forcing temporary airspace closures and widespread flight disruptions. Airports across the UAE and neighboring Gulf countries suspended or delayed operations, stranding thousands of travelers and sending shockwaves through one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as explosions echoed overhead and smoke was seen rising in parts of the city, including near the Palm Jumeirah area. Hotels initiated emergency procedures, moving guests into underground shelters and parking garages as a precaution. Authorities confirmed casualties in the UAE, with several people reported killed and dozens injured since the strikes began, though exact figures remain subject to official updates.

The strikes were part of a broader regional escalation that reportedly targeted sites in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia, as well as facilities linked to U.S. and Israeli interests.

