US closes embassies in Saudi Arabia, Iraq amid security threats

RIYADH – The US Mission to Saudi Arabia and Iraq have been closed on Tuesday in view of security situation amid Iran’s counterstrikes.

“All routine and emergency American Citizen Services appointments are cancelled. The shelter in place notification for Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran remains in place and we recommend American citizens in the Kingdom also continue to shelter in place,” the US embassy said in a statement on X.

“Avoid the Embassy until further notice due to an attack on the facility. We continue to limit non-essential travel to any military installations in the region,” it added.

The US Mission to Saudi Arabia continues to monitor the regional situation, it added.

“We encourage all travelers to review our most recent Security Alerts, review any travel plans in case of disruptions, and make appropriate decisions to keep themselves and their families safe.”

It had advised all US citizens to maintain a personal safety plan. “Crises can happen unexpectedly while traveling or living abroad, and a good plan helps you think through potential scenarios and determine in advance the best course of action,” it concluded.