Dr Tahirul Qadri cancels Ramadan 2026’s Shehr e Itikaf event in Lahore

LAHORE – The founder of Minhaj-ul-Quran, Dr Tahirul Qadri, has announced the postponement of the 2026 Shehr-e-Itikaf event in Ramadan due to prevailing security situation.

For the past 35 years, Minhaj-ul-Quran has held the annual event, attracting thousands of participants from across Pakistan and abroad.

Qadri cited the current political and international situation as the primary reason for the decision to cancel this year’s Itikaf. He instructed his followers to perform the prayers in their own cities and villages instead.

He further emphasized that given the present circumstances, it would be difficult for large groups of people to travel and gather at a single location.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Qadri formally launched the Shehr-e-Itikaf in Lahore in 1991, and it quickly gained recognition as one of the largest gatherings after the ones in Makkah and Madinah.