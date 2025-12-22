Two Pakistani nationals executed in Makkah for drug smuggling

JEDDAH – Two Pakistani nationals were executed in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, after being convicted of attempting to smuggle heroin and other drugs into the country.

According to a statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Interior, the two individuals had concealed the narcotics in various parts of their bodies in an attempt to bypass security measures.

The authorities stated that the court found the accused guilty, and the death sentence was handed down after the Supreme Court rejected their appeal.

Following this, a royal decree was issued to enforce the sentence.

The two individuals were executed in Makkah on Monday. The Saudi Ministry of Interior has issued a stern warning, stating that anyone involved in such activities will face severe punishment.

Last year, Saudi Arabia executed 21 Pakistanis among hundred workers amid surge in capital punishment for those convicted in extreme cases.

Data shared by rights group said the number of executions in 2024 was nearly three times higher than in the past two years, which saw 34 foreigners executed annually.

The latest execution was reportedly held this past weekend in Najran region, where a Yemeni national was put to death for drug smuggling, as the tally of foreign workers executions soared to 101.

In a bid to modernise its image and attract international investment, Saudi Arabia continues to face scrutiny over its human rights record. Last year, the country of around 37 million was ranked as the third-highest executioner globally.

The 2024’s executions included 21 Pakistanis, 20 Yemenis, 14 Syrians, and nationals from several other countries, including Nigeria, Egypt, and Jordan.