Nine Afghan Migrants killed in Pakistan while trying to enter Iran illegally

ISLAMABAD – At least nine Afghan nationals lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a horrific traffic accident in Chagai district of Balochistan.

The victims were reportedly trying to illegally cross from Pakistan into Iran to eventually reach European nations.

According to SSP Chagai, Muhammad Sharif Kalhoro, 21 Afghan migrants were traveling in a “Zamiad” pickup truck, a type of vehicle commonly used for smuggling petrol and diesel between Balochistan and Iran. Disaster struck near the Nokundi area when their vehicle collided with an oil tanker.

The crash left the scene in chaos. While injured were rushed to a local hospital for emergency medical care, the bodies of the deceased were later sent back to Afghanistan. SSP Kalhoro confirmed that an investigation has been launched to determine the full circumstances of the accident.

Early inquiries by police reveal that the victims entered Pakistan illegally and were being transported by a well-organized network of human smugglers. Authorities are now working tirelessly to identify the smugglers and take legal action against them.

This tragedy is latest in series of perilous journeys undertaken by migrants seeking better opportunities abroad, often risking life and limb at every step.