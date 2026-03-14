Islamabad Airport announces Flight Suspension on March 16; travelers advised to check schedules

ISLAMABAD – Air travelers passing through Islamabad International Airport should prepare for temporary disruption as Pakistani authorities have announced a complete suspension of flight operations on March 16, 2026.

According to officials, all departures and arrivals will be paused from 08:30 AM to 10:30 AM (PKT) due to what authorities described as “operational reasons.” The announcement has sparked concern among passengers scheduled to travel during the busy morning hours, with many now scrambling to confirm whether their flights will be delayed or rescheduled.

Islamabad Airport NOTAM

Travelers are strongly advised to stay in contact with their airlines and verify their flight status in advance to avoid last-minute complications. The two-hour halt is expected to affect both incoming and outgoing flights, potentially causing ripple delays across schedules.

This is not the first disruption at the airport in recent days. Flight operations were previously suspended after drone-related security incident and also during rehearsals and drills ahead of the national celebrations for Pakistan Day, which falls on March 23 each year. Those interruptions caused minor delays and temporary inconvenience for passengers.

Officials maintain that such precautionary measures are essential to ensure passenger safety and maintain smooth airport operations. However, with another suspension now confirmed, travelers planning to pass through Islamabad’s main international gateway are being urged to plan ahead and remain alert for updates.