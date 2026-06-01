EU–Pakistan ties set for expansion across Trade, Climate, and Security Sectors

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to explore major expansion of Pakistan–EU relations across political, economic, and strategic fronts.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, climate action, security, migration, sustainable development, and regional stability amid renewed push toward deeper strategic engagement under the existing partnership framework.

The talks came with full diplomatic weight, attended by top Pakistani leadership including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi along with other senior officials.

PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed EU delegation and strongly reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to elevate its long-standing partnership with the European Union. He also expressed satisfaction over the outcomes of the 8th Pakistan–EU Strategic Dialogue held earlier in the day, describing it as an important milestone in ongoing diplomatic engagement.

A major highlight of discussions was Pakistan’s emphasis on expanding cooperation in trade and investment, climate resilience, sustainable development, and regional connectivity. The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of the GSP+ trade framework, which continues to serve as a key pillar supporting Pakistan’s access to European markets.

Two sides also exchanged views on pressing regional and global developments. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the European Union’s support for Pakistan’s peace initiatives in the Gulf region and stressed the urgent need for coordinated international diplomacy to ensure long-term stability. He also shared Pakistan’s perspective on South Asia and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister extended warm wishes for European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and reiterated his invitation for them to visit Pakistan—an overture seen as part of Islamabad’s broader diplomatic outreach to Europe’s top leadership.