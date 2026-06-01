How much does Punjab owe China, ADB and other lenders? new data revealed

LAHORE – New official documents have revealed details of Punjab’s domestic and foreign debt obligations, showing that the province owes a total of Rs1.691 trillion to local and international lenders.

According to the documents, Punjab’s debt stock declined by nearly Rs66 billion between June 2025 and March 2026. The province’s total debt stood at Rs1.757 trillion in June 2025 and dropped to Rs1.691 trillion by March 2026.

The records further show that Punjab reduced its debt burden by Rs13.2 billion between December 2025 and March 2026.

A breakdown of the debt indicates that 42% of Punjab’s outstanding liabilities are owed to international development institutions. Meanwhile, 20% of the debt has been obtained from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), while 18% consists of loans acquired from China.

According to the Punjab Finance Department, the provincial government expects a further reduction in debt levels by the end of the current fiscal year.