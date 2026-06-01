Abhi Microfinance Bank Reports Strong Turnaround In 2025

KARACHI – ABHI Microfinance Bank Limited closed 2025 with a profit after tax of PKR 1.019 billion (the highest ever in the bank’s history), compared to a loss after tax of PKR 1.754 billion in 2024, marking a sharp recovery in the Bank’s financial performance, leading to a PKR 2.773 billion profitability swing in just one year after many years of losses.

It is noteworthy that the bank had last been profitable in 2020. The improvement came on the back of stronger balance sheet growth, higher income generation, improved recoveries, tighter credit monitoring, and better cost discipline during the year.

The Bank’s total assets increased to PKR 77.066 billion, up from PKR 40.353 billion in 2024, primarily due to a significant expansion in advances, which nearly doubled to PKR 37.556 billion from PKR 18.387 billion a year earlier, representing a 104.25% increase.

The increase in the loan book was driven by a healthy rise in deposits, which rose to PKR 69.088 billion from PKR 36.226 billion in 2024, representing a 90.71% increase. This helped strengthen the Bank’s funding base and supported liquidity during a year in which the broader microfinance sector continued to operate in a challenging credit and inflationary environment.

The Bank’s revenue profile strengthened significantly in 2025, with total revenue rising to PKR 14.25 billion from PKR 9.461 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust 50.66% increase. Asset quality remained a key area of focus. The Bank also reported a significant reduction in credit losses, with the NPL ratio reducing significantly to 0.68% in 2025. On the capital side, sponsor support, capital injections, and organic profitability significantly improved the Bank’s equity position.

The year also saw continued investment in governance, compliance, risk management, and internal controls. The Bank strengthened internal audit coverage, compliance monitoring, AML/CFT frameworks, and regulatory alignment. These measures were aimed at improving operating discipline and supporting sustainable growth rather than short-term expansion. Digital banking remained an important part of the Bank’s forward strategy.

During the year, the Bank expanded its focus on digital lending, merchant financing, Earned Wage Access, automation, and technology-led customer access.

Further investment in technology will continue in the coming years. With stronger profitability, higher assets, improved deposits, expanded advances, better recoveries, and continued focus on digital capability, ABHI Microfinance Bank ended 2025 with a materially stronger financial and operational position after many years.