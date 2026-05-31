Subsidy for consumers using up to 200 units will continue, says Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Power Awais Leghari has assured consumers that electricity subsidies for households using up to 200 units per month will remain in place.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Leghari said consumers using fewer than 200 units are currently benefiting from subsidized electricity rates, with the subsidy amount reflected in their monthly bills.

He noted that the number of consumers falling under the 200-unit category has now exceeded 20 million. The minister encouraged subsidy recipients to scan the QR code printed on their electricity bills, adding that the government aims to connect all consumers to the QR code system.

Leghari rejected reports suggesting that subsidies for protected consumers would be withdrawn, calling such claims contrary to the facts. He said the government remains committed to supporting deserving consumers through targeted relief measures.

The minister also highlighted progress in the power sector, stating that electricity prices have declined over the past two years. He said the government has reduced circular debt by Rs780 billion and is increasingly relying on domestic sources for electricity generation.

According to Leghari, around two million electricity meters have already been linked with consumers’ national identity cards to improve transparency and efficiency.

He further said that reforms in the energy sector are producing positive results, with electricity bills for domestic consumers reduced by 16 percent and those for protected consumers lowered by 32 percent. Overall, the government is providing Rs527 billion in subsidies to agricultural and residential consumers.

The minister added that electricity tariffs for consumers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have been reduced by 45 percent. He also claimed that renegotiations of agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have resulted in savings of Rs3.5 trillion.

Leghari clarified that no proposal is currently under consideration to impose new taxes on electricity bills.