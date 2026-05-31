Gold Price in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Rate – 31 May 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs476,162 on May 31, 2026. The local gold market recorded a sharp increase of Rs1,300 per tola, pushing prices to a new weekly high. Meanwhile, the rate for 10 grams of gold jumped by Rs1,115, settling at Rs408,232.
Latest Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold (1 Tola)
|Rs476,162
|+Rs1,300
|Gold (10 Grams)
|Rs408,232
|+Rs1,115
|Gold (1 Ounce)
|$4,538
|+$13
|Silver (1 Tola)
|Rs8,013
|-Rs21
21 Karat Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|Per Tola
|426,708
|407,312
|Per 1 Gram
|36,584
|34,921
|Per 10 Gram
|365,841
|349,212
|Per Ounce
|1,036,901
|989,769
On the international front, gold advanced by $13 per ounce to reach $4,538, a figure that includes a $20 premium. The rise in global prices provided strong support to the domestic market, fueling bullish sentiment among traders and investors.
While gold continued its upward march, silver moved in the opposite direction. The price of silver declined by Rs21 per tola, settling at Rs8,013, highlighting a mixed trend in the precious metals market.