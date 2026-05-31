MNA Ali Musa Gilani deported from Dubai? Here’s what we know

Amid continued reports circulating on social media about alleged mass deportations of Pakistanis from UAE in 2026, often linked by some commentators to regional tensions, political sensitivities, or identity-based profiling, another high-profile case briefly sparked controversy online.

Journalist Israr Ahmed Rajpoot claimed that MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani, son of Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, had been deported by Dubai immigration authorities. The claim quickly spread across social media, triggering debate and concern among users and political commentators.

Ali Musa Gilani however strongly denied the allegation, saying that he was not deported at any point. He clarified that he traveled according to his scheduled plans and returned as planned, dismissing the reports as “fake news.”

I was not deported at all, it’s fake news! I travelled as per schedule and returned as per schedule. https://t.co/qzEokjhFZV — Syed Ali Musa Gillani (@SyedMusaGillani) May 30, 2026

Despite his clarification, the incident gained traction online, with some social media users and activists describing it as a potential diplomatic embarrassment if the claims had been true, especially given his status as an elected legislator.

There are online reports of Pakistani nationals being fired and deported from UAE in recent months amid Iran war. These claims, which remain unverified in many cases, suggest that some individuals were allegedly deported while working in white-collar jobs or traveling under various arrangements, including airline-linked routes such as Etihad.

However, no official confirmation has been provided for the scale or reasons behind these reported actions. The situation remains part of an ongoing social media narrative, with conflicting claims and limited verified official statements.