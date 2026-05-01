Etihad Airways targeting Pakistani workers in latest layoffs?

ABU DHABI – Etihad Airways reportedly terminated several employees in UAE, with unconfirmed reports saying it targeted Pakistanis, giving some just 48 hours to leave the country.

As the specualtions raised eyebrows, fueled by long-serving staff suddenly losing their jobs and being called in by authorities, it turned out that the firing comes due to routine restructuring in the aviation sector, leaving the truth somewhere between viral outrage and unverified claims.

Several journlists and activists quoted affected workers who dedicated nearly part of their lives to service in the airline before being suddenly dismissed. Even more alarming were claims that employees were summoned by immigration authorities and instructed to exit the UAE within two days.

Online reactions quickly intensified. Many users framed the alleged dismissals as part of a broader crackdown on expatriate workers, with particular concern that Pakistanis were being singled out. Others speculated that the move reflected a deeper shift in Gulf labor dynamics, suggesting companies may be quietly phasing out “non-essential” roles. Despite the strong reactions, no official statement has confirmed these assertions.

Amid growing uproar, expert Ali Chishti rejecting claims of nationality-based targeting. He linked layoffs to routine restructuring within the aviation and tourism sectors, as industries that have been under sustained pressure in recent times due to tourism hit.

Still, the controversy refuses to die down. The incident has been further fueled by ongoing chatter about economic and diplomatic strains between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates, including unverified claims about financial pressures and shifting investments.