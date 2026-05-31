Khawaja Asif slams LESCO over Rs 80,000 Transformer Repair Charge

LAHORE – A transformer in village now turned into controversy. It started as routine repair but allegedly took an unexpected turn when Federal Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that LESCO staff got Rs 80,000 in cash, without issuing any official receipt.

The explosive allegations by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif against electricity distributor LESCO sparked new debate as several consumers coming up with different stories.

According to the minister, a village transformer caught fire. What followed, however, is where the story allegedly shifts from routine maintenance to something closer to an “unofficial service package.”

میرے گھریلو ملازم کے گاؤں میں ٹرانسفارمر کل جل گیا۔ لیسکو کے ایک پرانے مہربان ceo کو فون کیا کے کسی کو فون کریں اور مہربانی فرمائیں ۔ ملازمین نے ٹرانسفارمر مرمت کردیا اور 80000روپے لیے اور مرمت کردیا۔ گاؤں والوں نے چندہ جمع کرکے لیسکو کے ملازمین کو ادا کردیا۔ رسید کسی نے نہیں دی۔… — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) May 30, 2026

Khawaja Asif claims that LESCO staff did fix the transformer, but after getting Rs80,000 in cash from villagers. The funding, reportedly arranged through community donation drive, came with one small catch: no receipt, no record, and apparently no questions asked. Because in this version of events, documentation seems to be an optional luxury.

Defence minister alleges that when the matter was later questioned, LESCO simply shrugged off the payment. Villagers, however, reportedly insist the cash did in fact change hands, and they are standing by their “trust-based accounting system,” where proof is optional but memory is mandatory.

He framed the incident as more than just a local dispute over a transformer. Minister suggests that if even federal minister’s connections donot guarantee transparency, ordinary citizens are left navigating a system where bills are official, but repairs might come with “subscription-style surprise charges.”

He further demanded formal investigation and action against those responsible, with his posts doing rounds on social media amid power sector frustrations, alleged informal payments.