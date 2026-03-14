Honda Bikes New Prices and Installment Plans 2026

ISLAMABAD – Honda bikes continue to top the sales chart despite no major upgrade in design and surge in petrol price. With prices on the rise, the cheapest Honda bike now costs over Rs1.5Lac, but buyers have reason to celebrate.

There are limited-time interest-free installment plan called “Step-By-Step” (SBS). This groundbreaking offer allows enthusiasts to ride away on high-performance Honda motorcycles without paying a single paisa in markup! Under this scheme, buyers can pay the retail price in manageable monthly installments, starting from just Rs26,650, making it easier than ever to own a premium bike in an era of soaring inflation.

Honda Bikes Installment Plans

Model Price Installment Honda CD 70 159,900 26,650 Honda CG 125 238,500 39,750 Honda CB 150F 459,900 76,650

How to grab this deal: Customers can book their Honda motorcycles by calling Bank Alfalah’s helpline or scanning the WhatsApp QR code featured in official promotional material.

While interest is waived, a one-time processing fee and Federal Excise Duty (FED) will apply according to the bank’s schedule. Act fast! Stock is limited, deliveries follow a first-come, first-served policy, and bikes typically reach buyers within 28 working days of approval.

Honda Prices 2026