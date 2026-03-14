No Fireworks in Dubai This Eid as Global Village, Ain Dubai other sites stay closed

DUBAI – Global Village announced cancelling spectacular fireworks for the upcoming Eid ul Fitr celebrations and remain closed until further notice. The decision comes in strict compliance with government safety directives, leaving visitors eagerly anticipating the festivities in limbo.

Officials urge everyone planning to visit to stay updated via Global Village’s official website and social media channels for the latest news on reopening.

Amid unprecedented tensions, other major Dubai attractions are also affected, Dubai Parks and Resorts remains off-limits, with authorities advising ticket holders to check online before heading to the park.

Ain Dubai, the world’s tallest observation wheel, is also shuttered in line with official guidance, leaving those with existing bookings in uncertainty.

Authorities stressed that these sweeping closures are precautionary measures to ensure public safety amid ongoing regional developments. With the Eid celebrations fast approaching, this unprecedented pause in Dubai’s entertainment scene has left many residents and tourists reconsidering their holiday plans.