Fact Check: Is Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz battling cancer?

LAHORE – Pakistani social media continues to witness growing number of fake and misleading posts amid increasing political polarisation, with politicians frequently becoming targets of unverified claims and fabricated narratives, and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz becomes newest public fidure linked to this ongoing spread of misinformation, as a viral post making false health-related claims about her circulates widely online.

A misleading post circulating widely on social media recently claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was “fighting cancer.” The claim quickly went viral after being shared in a breaking-news style graphic across platforms including Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok, causing confusion and concern among users.

The viral image also falsely attributed the statement to TV host and journalist Mansoor Ali Khan, suggesting he had reported or claimed that Maryam Nawaz was suffering from cancer. The post spread rapidly without verification, prompting backlash and calls for clarification.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari strongly rejected the claim, calling it completely false and condemning it as harmful propaganda. She urged that such sensitive misinformation should not be spread and said that those responsible should correct it publicly. She also emphasized that spreading unverified claims about someone’s life is deeply irresponsible and condemnable.

Amid this controversy, TV show host Mansoor Ali Khan cleared air with denial, saying the claim was falsely attributed to him. He mentioned never making any such statement in his shows or vlogs and expressed concern over the misuse of his name in fabricated posts.

Mansoor also urged authorities to take legal action against the social media page responsible for spreading the misinformation. He further stated that it was unfortunate to see false claims linked to both him and Maryam Nawaz, and reiterated that he had no involvement in the viral content.

The incident has once again highlighted the rapid spread of misinformation on social media, particularly when it involves sensitive personal or health-related claims about public figures.