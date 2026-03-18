Fake ‘CM Maryam Nawaz Eidi Scheme’ scams Punjab residents on Eidul Fitr 2026

LAHORE – A fake “Maryam Nawaz Eidi Scheme” is appearing in Google searhces, claiming Rs.5,000 cash via Easypaisa or JazzCash.

Scammers are using a fake website, govtpunjab.com.pk, that looks official but is privately registered, promotes gambling apps, and collects ID card numbers, mobile numbers, and wallet details. The Punjab government has not announced any such scheme, and there is no coverage from credible media.

Eidi Scam in Punjab

As Eid approaches, a new online scam is spreading like wildfire across Pakistan. Fraudsters are using a familiar trick: attaching CM Maryam Nawaz’s name to a bogus financial scheme, creating a website that looks almost official, and flooding WhatsApp groups with links—preying on people before anyone can verify the claims.

This year, the target is the “Maryam Nawaz Eidi Scheme,” which claims to give Rs. 5,000 to eligible Punjab residents via Easypaisa or JazzCash. The scheme has already gone viral, appearing on multiple third-party websites, WhatsApp forwards, Facebook posts, and even YouTube thumbnails.

According to the viral posts, the scheme promises, Rs. 5,000 cash transfer to Easypaisa or JazzCash, Open to residents of Punjab aged 12 and above, CNIC (18+) or B-Form (12–17) required for registration, Registration through an “official Punjab portal” or SMS shortcode.

It said a verification SMS supposedly sent after submission, It looks official, uses correct government terminology, and mentions real digital wallet platforms—making it deceptively convincing.

If you look depely, you come to know that Private domain triking masses as government portal, the site was designed on WordPress. It promotes gambling and spin-to-earn apps: Direct links to apps like PKRSPIN, W567, S9 Game, and BK999 appear on the site. Traffic farm monetized through ads and referrals: The “scheme” is clickbait; the site profits from your visits and data.

No official contact information: Only a generic form exists; no officer names or official addresses. Fraudsters got access to personal data, which can be exploited for SIM swap fraud, wallet theft, identity impersonation, and phishing attacks. The timing near Eid maximizes desperation and reduces skepticism.