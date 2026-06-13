Iran delays funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

TEHRAN – The burial of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been postponed until late June or early July, according to reports from international media.

Tehran Mayor Ali Reza Zakani stated that the official funeral ceremony is now expected to be held either at the end of June or in the early days of July.

Reports further suggest that the final rites are likely to take place during the second ten days of Muharram, which fall between June 26 and July 5.

Earlier reports had indicated that the funeral would be held at the beginning of Muharram. However, the schedule has now been revised, pushing the ceremony to a later date.

Earlier this year, Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader for more than 30 years, was killed at age 86 in massive US and Israeli airstrikes on Tehran.

The strikes were part of a sweeping military operation that, according to United States Central Command (CENTCOM), targeted key Iranian military infrastructure.

CENTCOM had released video footage on X purporting to show the bombardment in action, though Reuters reported it could not independently verify the timing or location of the clips.