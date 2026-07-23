Relief for Govt Employees as July Salaries, Pensions to be Paid Early

LAHORE – Thousands of government employees and pensioners in Punjab are set to get their July salaries, allowances, and pensions ahead of schedule, as the provincial government ordered early payments on July 31.

All government employees will get their July salary and admissible allowances, while pensioners will be paid their monthly pensions on July 31, instead of following the usual payment schedule.

Punjab Finance Department said the decision was taken because August 1 and 2 fall on Saturday and Sunday, when banks and government offices observe the weekend, making it difficult for beneficiaries to access their payments on time.

With approval from Governor of Punjab, Finance Department formally instructed Accountant General Punjab and all District Accounts Officers to complete the necessary arrangements for the advance release of funds.

The department also directed all concerned banks to ensure that salaries and pensions are credited to beneficiaries’ accounts on July 31 without delay. Banks have been asked to complete all operational and administrative formalities in advance so that payments are processed smoothly.

The move is expected to provide timely financial relief to government employees and pensioners, allowing them uninterrupted access to their salaries and pensions before the weekend begins.