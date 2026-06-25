Six-salary bonus announced for officials who performed budget duties

ISLAMABAD – Federal Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has announced a bonus equal to six basic salaries for officials and staff members from various departments who performed duties during the budget session at Parliament House.

Reports said Aurangzeb acknowledged the efforts of the staff, saying their hard work and dedication played an important role in the successful completion of the budget process.

He said the approval process for the budget had been completed, while audit reports related to the federal government were presented before Parliament within the relevant financial year for the first time in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the performance of the government’s economic team for providing relief measures for the public, salaried class and business community through the budget.

The prime minister praised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, the Finance Secretary and the Federal Board of Revenue chairman for their contributions.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government had worked to create ease for ordinary citizens and expressed hope that the benefits of economic stability would reach all segments of society.

The economic team thanked the prime minister for his support and guidance, reaffirming their commitment to continue working for economic recovery and sustainable growth.