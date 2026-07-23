Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan rise by Rs32/Litre in Last 3 Days under Daily Fuel Revision

KARACHI – Pakistanis have barely had time to digest one fuel price increase before another lands, as the government’s new daily petroleum pricing mechanism continues to bring back-to-back surprises.

In just three days, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) surged by Rs20.69 per litre, climbing from Rs354.35 to Rs375.04. Petrol has also become Rs11.32 per litre more expensive over the same period, rising from Rs315.80 to Rs327.12 per litre.

Ironically, the only “relief” Pakistanis received during these three days was 35-paisa cut in petrol prices, an adjustment so small that it was quickly wiped out by subsequent hikes, leaving consumers wondering whether the cut was meant to provide relief or simply soften the blow before the next increase.

The latest increases come on top of hefty revisions announced at the end of last week, when diesel prices were raised by Rs31.50 per litre and petrol by Rs5.44 per litre.

The combined impact has been staggering. Within last 6 days, diesel has become Rs52.19 per litre more expensive, while petrol prices have jumped by Rs16.76 per litre. The pace of the increases sparked criticism from motorists and businesses alike, with many questioning whether the new daily pricing mechanism has become less of a market adjustment tool and more of a daily shock for consumers already struggling with soaring living costs.