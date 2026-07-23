Three suspects involved in Dr Akash murder killed in Karachi police encounter

KARACHI – Three men accused of murdering Dr Akash during a robbery were killed during an alleged police encounter in Karachi.

Authorities said the incident occurred in Umar Brohi Goth, located in the Gulshan-e-Memar area. The suspects were being taken to identify locations and gather further evidence related to the investigation when armed accomplices allegedly attacked the police team. Police said the confrontation followed, resulting in the deaths of the three suspects.

Police reported that an exchange of fire took place during the operation, leaving three suspects dead and one police officer injured.

Officials claimed the deceased individuals were among those arrested in connection with the murder of Dr Akash, who was killed during a robbery incident in Karachi’s Frere area after allegedly resisting an attempt to take cash from him. Police had earlier announced the arrests of suspects linked to the case.

Police said the confrontation followed, resulting in the deaths of the three suspects.

The injured officer was moved to a hospital for medical care, while further investigation into the case is underway. Police said efforts are continuing to trace and arrest other members of the alleged criminal group.

Authorities identified the deceased suspects as Suresh, Ram Chand, and Anil, and said they were associated with the Odh community.