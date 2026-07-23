‘Electric shocks, rats’: Buhsra Bibi’s sister raises concerns over jail conditions

ISLAMABAD – A sister of Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, has raised concerns over the ex-first lady’s reported conditions in jail.

Talking to a private news channel, Maryam Wattoo alleged that Bushra Bibi faced serious difficulties during her detention, including health-related issues and problems inside her cell. She claimed that her sister experienced electric shocks twice due to faulty electrical fixtures that became dangerous during rainfall.

She further alleged that Bushra Bibi suffered a serious eye issue while in custody and said she had requested medical assistance but did not receive immediate attention. Maryam Wattoo also made claims regarding the condition of the prison cell, alleging the presence of rats and poor facilities.

According to her, Bushra Bibi told her that rats had fallen on her while she was offering prayers and that the cell lacked basic facilities, including proper ventilation and air conditioning.

Maryam Wattoo questioned the treatment being given to her sister and called for greater attention from human rights organisations. She said the situation required concern and that more efforts should be made to address the issues she described.

The allegations were made by Maryam Wattoo during the interview and have not been independently verified.