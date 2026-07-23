NEW DELHI – After weeks of mounting student outrage and nationwide demonstrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reponded on India’s paper leak crisis, but the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says the government’s response is ‘too little, too late.’

Rejecting Modi’s assurance of strict action against those behind examination fraud, CJP declared that its protest will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down, arguing that promises of punishment mean little when millions of students have already bore the brunt of state fascism.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka took a sarcastic swipe at PM Modi, saying it was good that Prime Minister had finally found time to address the issue after nearly one and a half months of protests. “Perhaps his foreign tours are over, and he finally returned to listen to India’s students,” he remarked, questioning why the government acted only after public anger reached boiling point.

Ranka argued that announcing fast-track courts after examination papers have already been leaked is like treating a patient after the damage has been done while ignoring the disease itself. According to him, the real issue is not how severely culprits are punished afterward, but why paper leaks continue to happen repeatedly under the government’s watch.

He accused the authorities of failing to ensure accountability within the education system, saying repeated scandals point to systemic incompetence rather than isolated incidents. Until responsibility is fixed at the top, he insisted, students will continue their sit-in demanding Pradhan’s resignation.

The criticism came shortly after Modi, responding publicly for the first time, vowed “stringent punishment” for those involved in exam fraud and announced plans to establish fast-track courts. Declaring that the future of India’s youth is a top priority, the prime minister promised decisive action against paper leak mafias.

The opposition, however, was quick to dismiss the announcement. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Modi government of allowing India’s education system to collapse while protecting those responsible for repeated failures. He demanded the immediate dismissal of Dharmendra Pradhan, an apology from Modi to students, and legal action against those accused of using force on protesters.

Meanwhile, streets of New Delhi continue to show growing anger. Student demonstrations escalated dramatically after police used tear gas and baton charges to stop thousands of protesters marching toward Parliament during the opening of the monsoon session.

Sikh groups and protesters from other states join CJP protest and so far around 180 people, including security personnel, injured in one of the capital’s biggest street confrontations in years.

Beyond paper leaks, Cockroach Janta Party is raising questions over unemployment, shrinking opportunities for youth and what it calls the Modi government’s increasingly authoritarian approach to governance.

The controversy comes against backdrop of multiple examination scandals that have shaken public confidence in India’s education system, including the leak of a medical entrance examination that forced more than two million candidates to retake the test and disputes involving the evaluation of nearly two million high school students.