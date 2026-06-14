US Dollar, Pound, Riyal and other Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 14 June 2026

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight changes in latest interbank and open market exchange update, with major global currencies maintaining firm positions against the local currency.

On June 14, US Dollar hovered at Rs278.45 for buying and Rs279.35 for selling, continuing its strong footing in the market. Euro stood at Rs322.43 buying and Rs328.45 selling, while UK Pound remained one of highest-valued currencies at Rs373.92 buying and Rs378.90 selling.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs75.80 (buying) and Rs76.80 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.20 and Rs74.80 respectively. The Omani Riyal stood significantly higher at Rs722.00 buying and Rs732.32 selling, followed by the Qatari Riyal at Rs75.04 and Rs76.35.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling US Dollar USD 278.45 279.35 Euro EUR 322.43 328.45 UK Pound Sterling GBP 373.92 378.90 U.A.E Dirham AED 75.80 76.80 Saudi Riyal SAR 74.20 74.80 Omani Riyal OMR 722.00 732.32 Qatari Riyal QAR 75.04 76.35 Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.75 747.85 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 886.85 896.99 Australian Dollar AUD 193.79 198.75 Canadian Dollar CAD 197.57 207.05 Singapore Dollar SGD 214.65 219.64 New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.15 164.88 Swiss Franc CHF 346.94 351.95 Chinese Yuan CNY 38.05 38.80 Japanese Yen JPY 1.71 1.82 Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.10 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 67.05 67.90 Thai Baht THB 8.45 8.65 Danish Krone DKK 43.39 43.79 Norwegian Krone NOK 27.88 28.18 Swedish Korona SEK 30.27 30.57 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.01 36.01

Bahraini Dinar remained one of the strongest currencies in the market at Rs736.75 buying and Rs747.85 selling, while the Kuwaiti Dinar topped the list at Rs886.85 buying and Rs896.99 selling.

Australian Dollar was traded at Rs193.79 (buying) and Rs198.75 (selling), Canadian Dollar at Rs197.57 and Rs207.05, and the Singapore Dollar at Rs214.65 and Rs219.64. The Swiss Franc stood at Rs346.94 buying and Rs351.95 selling, while the New Zealand Dollar was recorded at Rs160.15 and Rs164.88.