What happens to Existing Property files after new system? Here’s what you need to know

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s real estate sector is witnessing major structural shifts in decades, as authorities move to end long-standing “file system” and replace it with fully digital property registration framework to end fraud, speculation and undocumented trading.

According to recent policy directions and official statements from regulatory authorities, the buying and selling of property files in Punjab is set to be effectively discontinued from July 1, with housing societies required to complete registration on a new digital platform by June 30.

The “file system”, widely used in housing schemes as a paper-based claim to future plots, has long been criticized for enabling speculative trading, price manipulation and, in many cases, large-scale scams involving non-existent or unapproved land.

Officials said the new reforms are designed to eliminate these loopholes by ensuring that every plot is backed by verifiable land records and legally approved data before it can be sold or transferred.

Under proposed system, property transactions will be conducted through a “Property Certificate” issued by the Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA). Each certificate will include a QR code that can be scanned to instantly verify ownership details, legal status and transaction history.

Authorities said the new framework will integrate housing societies with a centralized Housing Societies Management System, which will be linked to sub-registrar offices. This integration is intended to prevent societies from independently issuing or trading unverified files.

Regulators are also moving to restrict housing developers from selling more plots than their officially approved land banks. The use of cash in property transactions is being discouraged, with a shift toward mandatory banking channels to improve traceability and financial transparency. A one-window digital facilitation system is also expected to be introduced to streamline approvals and reduce delays for investors and developers.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also signaled strong backing for the reforms, with its leadership stating that the file system’s legal standing is expected to be phased out in the coming months as part of broader accountability measures in the sector.

For thousands of citizens already holding property files, officials have advised immediate compliance steps rather than panic. File holders are being directed to ensure their records are uploaded to the new digital system through their respective housing societies before the June 30 deadline. Authorities have also urged buyers to verify approved layout plans and NOCs of their societies.

Officials warned that files not transitioned into the new system within the stipulated timeframe may eventually lose market and legal relevance, effectively rendering them non-transferable.

Industry observers said the move could mark the end of a long-standing speculative culture in Pakistan’s property market, where paper files were frequently traded at inflated prices without physical possession or verified land backing.

Under the new regime, buyers will be able to directly verify plot location and status through official online portals, while housing societies will lose the discretion to alter or cancel allocated plots unilaterally.