US-Iran peace deal could be signed on sidelines of upcoming G7 summit: reports

TEHRAN – Iranian officials have indicated that a proposed agreement between Iran and the United States could be signed in the coming days, with discussions underway for finalizing an interim memorandum of understanding.

According to sources cited by Iranian media, the signing could take place on the sidelines of the upcoming G7 summit if current conditions remain favorable. They said a deal could even be concluded before the summit begins if no developments disrupt the ongoing diplomatic process. Geneva has reportedly been identified as the preferred venue for signing the document.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the proposed memorandum has not yet been signed and remains subject to possible changes. He stated that all details of the agreement would be made public once negotiations are completed.

Speaking to Iranian media, Araghchi said the draft memorandum would contain 14 points. He noted that issues related to Iran’s nuclear program have been postponed to a later stage, describing current U.S. demands on the nuclear file as unacceptable to Tehran at this point.

The Iranian foreign minister said the interim arrangement would include provisions aimed at ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon. He added that the agreement would also address the lifting of sanctions and blockades on Iran, as well as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi maintained that Iran emerged stronger following its recent confrontation with the United States and said any ceasefire measures would be implemented under a broader transitional framework. He argued that future progress on nuclear negotiations would depend on the successful implementation of confidence-building measures contained in the interim accord.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said pre-war administrative arrangements would not simply be restored. He stated that Iran would continue to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the strategic waterway while protecting its national interests. He also said Iran and Oman would retain sovereignty-related responsibilities in the area.

Separately, reports indicated that the situation in the Middle East is expected to be a major topic at the G7 summit. Discussions may include maritime security and broader regional stability, alongside other international issues such as economic growth, global partnerships, artificial intelligence, and the conflict in Ukraine.

The G7 group comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Leaders of the European Union and invited partner countries are also expected to participate in the summit.